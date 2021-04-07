Dell’s Alienware launches first AMD-based gaming laptop in over a decade

After a long gap, Dell Alienware is finally releasing AMD-based gaming laptops. Dell today announced two new AMD Ryzen CPU-powered gaming laptops: the redesignedAlienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. Both the laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Read about both the laptops in detail below.
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5:
- Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs
- User-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory for the first time on an Alienware 15-inch notebook
- First Alienware notebook finished with the new Silky-Smooth High-Endurance paint formula engineered for increased stain-resistance and premium surface feel
- Offering Alienware’s fastest displays on a15-inch notebook ever, gamers can select up to QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hzpanelsto deliver smooth gameplay
- As the first Legend 2.0-based Alienware notebook, gamers will be drawn closer into the gameplay thanks to a new design feature called Dark Core, which darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep your head in the game.
- An optional ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard co-developed with Cherry MX that creates a distinctive typing experience and supports per-key RGB lighting.
- The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5is available in the U.S. with select configurations on April 20 starting at $1793.98.
Dell G15 Ryzen Edition:
- The new G15 is outfitted with an Alienware-inspired thermal design to maximize airflow for optimal cooling and heat dissipation
- Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and user-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory
- “Game Shift,” a functional key unique to G Series which instantly cranks up cooling performance for intense gaming sessions
- 120Hz or 165Hz panels, with a 360Hz display coming later this spring; all featuring low-blue-light display hardware
- The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition available in the U.S. on May 4, starting at $899.99 USD
Source: Dell
