Dell announces the new XPS Desktop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i9K

Dell today announced the new XPS Desktop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i9K, a larger chassis design, improved thermal design and a new liquid cooling option for improved performance. It will support up to 350W gaming level graphics and even next gen graphics and memory.

Dell XPS Desktop Highlights:

A 42% larger chassis than before (27L vs. 19L) enables bigger and better graphics performance, improved airflow and liquid cooling options for longer sustained performance.

Monstrous performance with up to 12th Gen Intel Core™ i9k processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics and DDR5 memory, with a 50% faster clock speed than DDR4.

XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills –whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond. Every NVIDIA GPU is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in your creative apps.

Designed purposefully to maximize performance, airflow and acoustics with an open architecture, venting placement, larger and high RPM fans and liquid cooling options. The new XPS Desktop is cooler and quieter than previous generation.

An elegant, minimalist design in a choice of light or dark to seamlessly blend into any environment. Available in Night Sky or all-aluminum Platinum Silver.

Massive expandability capabilities to continue to improve the desktop over time. Available with up to a 750W power supply, supporting up to 350W graphics, plus support for PCIe5 graphics and four storage bays and three PCIe expansion slots.

The new Dell XPS Desktop 8950 will be available later this fall starting at $919.99.

Source: Dell