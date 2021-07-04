Deal Alert: Save $600 on the new Dell XPS Desktop with 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2060 GPU

You can now get a huge discount on Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition in the US. Using DTXPSSEAFF1 coupon, you can save $600 on this desktop that comes with 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Find the full specs below.

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition Specs:

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11700 processor (8-Core, 16M Cache, 2.5GHz to 4.9GHz)

Windows 10 Home English

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER™ 8GB GDDR6

Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD)

500W Mineral White Bezel Chassis including optical drive

16GB, 16Gx1, DDR4, 2933MHz

512GB PCIe M.2 SSD +1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD

Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i (2×2) 802.11ax Wireless and Bluetooth 5.1

Dell Multimedia Keyboard-KB216 White (English)

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 Driver

Wired Mouse, White MS116

You can check out the deal here at Dell.