Dell XPS 17 9700 is now $360 cheaper at Amazon! You can buy the i7 XPS 17(16GB/512GB) at a price point of $2939.99, down from $3,299.99—so you’re getting the opportunity to buy it by spending $360 less than the original price.

The Dell XPS 17 9700 comes with an Intel Core i9-10885H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 6 GB GDDR6 GPU, 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM, and 4 TB PCIe NVMe storage. For customers who prefer more battery life, there is a 17-inch FHD+ display with 60 Hz, anti-glare, non-touch, InfinityEdge, sRGB 100% min, 500 nits, and wide-viewing angle. For customers who want to great display experience, Dell is offering a 17-inch UHD+ display with 60 Hz, anti-reflective, touch, InfinityEdge, 100% AdobeRGB, 500 nits, and wide-viewing angle.

You can buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop at a discounted price here from Amazon.