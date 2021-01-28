Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter DA310 offers the widest range of ports in a sleek round design

Dell recently announced the new USB-C Mobile Adapter DA310 offering the widest variety of ports. This compact 7-in-1 USB-C adapter offers video, network, data connectivity and up to 90W power pass-through for your laptop. This adapter comes with a sleek round design with integrated USB-C cable. No external driver installations are required for this adapter and it supports 4K video and USB 10gbps data connectivity.
Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter DA310 offers the following range of ports:
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 USB-C
- 1 HDMI
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 VGA
- 1 RJ-45 port
