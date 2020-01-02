Dell has updated its massive touch screen monitor for CES 2020. The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT) features an 85.6-inch 20 point 4K multi-touch display with support for digitizing pens which attach magnetically to the side of the monitor.

Designed for workplace collaboration, the monitor features a profusion of ports including USB-C support but is not actually a PC. If you need an all-in-one package Dell offers a Dell OptiPlex Micro PC which attaches to the back panel.

The monitor also features Dell’s exclusive Screen Drop Feature which helps improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights by bringing the upper half of the screen to the bottom half at the press of a button.

The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT) will be available worldwide on April 10, 2020. Starting price to be shared near availability date.

via Neowin