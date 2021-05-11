Dell takes on Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+ with the new Premier Wireless ANC Headset

Microsoft last month announced the new Surface Headphones 2+ featuring 13 levels of active noise cancellation, earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time, and all-day comfort. Today, Dell announced the new Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022 targeting business customers.

Thanks to triple-mics, you can enjoy superior background noise canceling in this headset. An active noise canceling switch will offer you the option to listen to your surroundings or completely block out ambient sounds while on a call. Also, this is a Microsoft Teams certified headset which can work seamlessly across devices. A dedicated mute button on your boom mic offers quick access to mute and unmute. Adjustable leatherette headband and earpads offer a comfortable and secure fit.

Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022 tech specs:

Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7022) will be available from June 25th for $299.