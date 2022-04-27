Aside from the new Latitude 9330, which will certainly be coveted by professionals and business individuals, Dell also announced the Precision 7770 and Precision 7670 on Tuesday. The company’s two new models will be available in the second quarter of 2022. The pricing information of the laptops, however, will be revealed sometime before launch.

Precision 7770 Precision 7670 Dimensions 398mm x 265mm x 28.5mm 356mm x 258mm x 24.7mm Weight 6.65 pounds 5.75 pounds Processor 12th Gen Intel, Up to Core i9 vPro 12th Gen Intel, Up to Core i9 vPro RAM Up to 128GB DDR5-3600MHz Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz Up to 128GB DDR5-3600MHz Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 (Class 40) Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 self-encrypting (Class 40) Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 (Class 40) Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 self-encrypting (Class 40) Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) HDMI 2.0a (iGPU) HDMI 2.1 (dGPU) RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm audio MicroSIM slot SD card reader Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) HDMI 2.0a (iGPU) HDMI 2.1 (dGPU) RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm audio Audio Four 2W speakers Dual-array mics Four 2W speakers Dual-array mics Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 5G Intel Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 5G Battery 83Wh, 93Wh 83Wh, 93Wh

Dell Precision 7770 and Precision 7670 mobile workstations are equipped with internal specifications meant for specific users who often need to use the machine for CAD, 3D rendering, and video editing. Both offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 vPro processors and up to 128GB DDR5 RAM. Their graphics can also be configured up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Nvidia RTX A5500 with 16GB of video memory, while the storage can go up to 16TB with 4 Gen 4 M.2 slots.

Surprisingly, Dell decided to offer the 16-inch Precision 7670 in two chassis options, giving individuals the chance to decide which one to choose depending on their needs. The “thin chassis” measures 356.00mm (W) x 258.34mm (D) x 24.70mm (H) while the “performance chassis” variant comes at 356.00mm (W) x 258.34mm (D) x 27.45mm (H). Meanwhile, the Precision 7770 is a slightly larger 17-inch laptop. Nonetheless, both are generally portable due to Dell’s patented Compression Attached Memory Module that allows thinner chassis.

On the other hand, while the size is the initial identification of the physical difference between the two laptops, it is worth noting that their display and port specs differ a lot. Precision 7770 has an additional MicroSIM slot and SD card reader, while the Precision 7670 boasts a display with a narrower bezel, FHD+ (1920×1200) WLED displays, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.