We are in an era where video conferences have become an essential part of every employee’s daily routine at work. With this, we look for reliable laptop models based on their internal specifications, from RAM to processor. Yet, would it be more ideal if we could get one that offers specific features that benefit our video calling needs? Here’s Dell Latitude 9330.

Dell Latitude 9330 is what all business individuals need in these times, where all tasks and businesses are done using technology. The revelation of the new high-end model laptop shows a plethora of promising business features, and it is promised to be shipped in June 2022. However, the official pricing of the business unit remains a secret.

From build to features, this new addition to the Latitude line will impress. It is designed specifically to make video conferences easier for users through the newly and uniquely designed collaboration touchpad that sports dedicated quick access to some Zoom tools, including screen share, chat, microphone (mute/unmute), and video (on/off). The collaboration touchpad will enable access to the tools during meetings but deactivate them when there are no calls. That said, you still get a spacious touchpad that will remain functional for other purposes. Additionally, Dell made sure that all video calls in Latitude 9330 owners will be rated five stars through its FHD webcam with its own RGB and IR cameras and audio with four noise-canceling mics and neural noise cancellation.

It is the first device in Dell’s 9000 series with a 13-inch display and the thinnest model in the Latitude portfolio. It boasts a 2-in-1 feature with touch capabilities, allowing business folks to use it as an instant monitor during presentations.

Latitude 9330 is adorned with different business features, such as Dell Optimizer, Wi-Fi 6E, and 4G LTE or 5G. Plus, it is armed with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor to ensure maximum performance even in the most demanding tasks that need to be performed simultaneously.

In terms of privacy and security that business owners need, the Latitude 9330 delivers. It comes with a variety of Intelligent Privacy features that ensure you’re the only one who’s in control or access to your computer data. Through these smart features, Latitude 9330 can dim the screen when you’re not looking or when an unknown individual is detected peeking on the screen. You are also safe from the possibility of being spied on using the laptop’s camera, thanks to the dual electromechanical SafeShutter.