Dell USB-C adapter with integrated speakerphone is a perfect accessory for Teams and Zoom calls

People are spending more time than ever in video calls these days, but most of the laptops do not come with a high-quality speakerphone experience. To solve this problem, Dell recently revealed an interesting accessory for laptop users. The new Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone (MH3021P) is a dual-purpose accessory that can be used both as a multi-port adapter and a speakerphone.
Features of Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone:
- Compact and portable: Sleek and small, its compact design takes up little space, so you can easily fit the multiport adapter into your bag and take it anywhere.
- Efficient cable management: Simply wrap the cable around the base when you’re done — what could be easier? This prevents tangles and ensures it stays neat in your bag.
- Quick setup: Setup is fast and easy — connect instantly without having to download any software for a ready-to-go solution. No drivers required.
- Uncompromising screen performance: Supporting the latest industry standards, this Dell multiport adapter lets you enjoy sharp images at up to 4K resolution at 60Hz when you connect your external display via the HDMI 2.0 port or USB-C port. You can also take advantage of HDR compatibility for vivid visuals and lifelike images.
- Super-fast file transfer: Work faster and smarter. Speeds of up to 10Gbps let you transfer large media files in seconds via the USB-C and USB-A ports.
- Charge your PC: With up to 90W Power Delivery, you can easily charge a variety of PCs — simply plug in your USB-C power adapter or display to the USB-C port on your adapter speakerphone.
- Omnidirectional microphone: The integrated microphone picks up sound from around the table, so every voice is heard.
- Intuitive call controls: Speakerphone buttons make it easy to start calls, hang up and mute/unmute and adjust the volume. LED indicators provide clear visual guidance.
- Echo cancellation and noise reduction: Enjoy crystal-clear calls every time. The smart design reduces unwanted background noise and echo.
- UC platform compatible: Optimized for leading UC platforms like Zoom and Teams, this adapter lets you get on conference calls via your preferred platforms.
Port Details:
1. Speakerphone | 2. Answer call | 3. Volume down | 4. Mute/Unmute | 5. Volume up | 6. End/Reject call | 7. LED indicators| 8. USB-C connector | 9. USB-C cable | 10. USB-A 3.1 (10Gbps) | 11. Microphone | 12. HDMI 2.0 port (4K) | 13. USB-C port (display, data and power delivery) | 14. Microphone
You can order this new accessory for $199 from Dell.com.