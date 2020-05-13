Dell Migrate service allows consumers to easily move files from their old PCs onto their new Dell PC

Along with the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops, Dell today announced a new consumer service called Dell Migrate. Dell Migrate allows anyone to easily migrate their data and important files from any Windows 8 or higher PC (regardless of manufacturer) to their new Dell PC. Users can can prioritize and move the most important files first, and resume working immediately on files without waiting for the full process to complete.

Dell Migrate highlights:

Customers can migrate data and settings from any Windows 8 PC, regardless of manufacturer, to their new Dell Alienware, G Series, Inspiron and XPS systems

No additional equipment is required o Dell Migrate discovers data in locations beyond the normal directory and migrates it

There is no limit to how much data you can migrate

The tool provides real-time estimates of how much drive space will be used before migration begins

Customizable drive mapping helps you easily consolidate data onto your new machine

The process is easy and automated with no restart required

Users can work and play on the new Dell PC while the data migration happens

Dell Migrate service is now available for purchase in the US for $39. The tool is delivered through the SupportAssist interface, which is preinstalled on all Dell Consumer PCs.