Dell announced that Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus are joining the Inspiron lineup today, starting at $1,299 and $1,599, respectively.

The two additions to the Inspiron family feature the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. Inspiron 14 Plus has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, while the Inspiron 16 Plus offers the optional higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, making it ideal for photo and video editing. The latter will also let users take advantage of different NVIDIA Studio tools, such as Broadcast and Canvas apps.

As for the storage, both get up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The RAM capacity of the two laptops, on the other hand, has a big difference. The bigger laptop gets up to 64GB DDR5, while the Inspiron 14 Plus has 40GB DDR5.

You get the same components in some of the sections of the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus, making the former a “smaller version” of the 16 Plus, as Microsoft notes in its announcement of their availability.

On the other hand, there are some improvements previous owners of Inspiron line laptops could notice. It includes the air outlet vents that now have 15% more area than previous generations. There is also the larger display in the 16 Plus, which will suit professionals who want bigger viewing screens for their work (especially when using Windows 11’s Snap Layouts). In particular, Inspiron 16 Plus has a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio active area and a 3k resolution.

Other details worth mentioning about these two new laptops are their built-in FHD webcam with temporal noise reduction and wide dynamic range, dual microphones with echo cancellation and AI-based noise reduction, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and ComfortView Plus hardware.