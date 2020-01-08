Dell Alienware Second Screen allows gamers to view their real-time PC performance stats on their phone

Dell Mobile Connect is a popular software that comes pre-installed in Dell laptops and PCs. Dell Mobile Connect offers a seamless wireless integration between smartphones and PCs, allowing users to make calls, send texts and get notifications on your PC. At CES 2020, Dell revealed a new concept software called Alienware Second Screen. Alienware Second Screen will allow gamers to view their PC performance stats on their phone.

Alienware Second Screen is built on the same technology that powers Dell Mobile Connect and it synchronizes with Alienware Command Center to display CPU, GPU and RAM diagnostics in real-time on a smartphone. Dell thinks that this software will be useful for mobile gamers who don’t always have access to a second monitor but still want a way to track their performance without leaving the game.

Dell also mentioned clearly that this is an exploratory concept and they are collecting feedback from gamer to further improve the software.

Source: Dell