Dell launches new 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rate for just $279

Along with the new G Series laptops and desktops, Dell today announced two new gaming monitors.

First, the new Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) comes with a curved FHD VA panel display that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. Thanks to the fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, you can enjoy smooth visuals without motion blur during gaming. There are extra vents on the back for enhanced heat dispersal.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor will be available in China on July 17. It will be available worldwide on August 21 for $279.99USD.

Second, the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) comes with a QHD IPS display with VESA Display HDR400 rating.

It supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Thanks to 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (gray to gray) response time, you can enjoy stutter-free graphics during gaming sessions. Dell 27 Gaming Monitor will be available worldwide on July 28 for $569.99USD.

Source: Dell