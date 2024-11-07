Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony’s Death Stranding (Director’s Cut), which was once a PlayStation-only exclusive, is now available on Xbox and Windows. The 2019 hit joins the laundry list of once-PS-exclusives that have crossed to the other side, like The Last of Us franchise and Spider-Man 2.

What’s more surprising is that the game is currently available on the Xbox Store for $20, on sale until the next two weeks from now. That’s a 50% limited-time discount from its original price of $40. It also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, which lets you play it on Xbox Series X/S or One and Windows 11/10.

Celebrating the game’s fifth anniversary, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut includes extra features like 4K resolution (especially for current-gen consoles like Xbox Series), cloud saves, and bonus content like Photo Mode and the Buddy Bot companion.

Kojima Productions also teased future developments, including Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which is expected to be a PlayStation exclusive, but with the studio now fully in control of the IP, future multiplatform releases could be possible.

“With the addition of Death Stranding (Director’s Cut) now being delivered to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Luna, we will continue to expand the Death Stranding IP in various forms of entertainment and connect with even more players from around the world,” the studio says in the announcement.

Besides these Microsoft-owned platforms, Death Stranding (Director’s Cut) is also available on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service.