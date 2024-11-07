Death Stranding, once a PS exclusive, is now on Xbox & Windows for $20
Surprise surprise
Key notes
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox and Windows after being a PlayStation exclusive.
- The game is on sale for $20, with 4K support, cloud saves, and bonus content.
- Kojima Productions, now owning the IP, teased future multiplatform releases, including Death Stranding 2.
Sony’s Death Stranding (Director’s Cut), which was once a PlayStation-only exclusive, is now available on Xbox and Windows. The 2019 hit joins the laundry list of once-PS-exclusives that have crossed to the other side, like The Last of Us franchise and Spider-Man 2.
What’s more surprising is that the game is currently available on the Xbox Store for $20, on sale until the next two weeks from now. That’s a 50% limited-time discount from its original price of $40. It also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, which lets you play it on Xbox Series X/S or One and Windows 11/10.
Celebrating the game’s fifth anniversary, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut includes extra features like 4K resolution (especially for current-gen consoles like Xbox Series), cloud saves, and bonus content like Photo Mode and the Buddy Bot companion.
Kojima Productions also teased future developments, including Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which is expected to be a PlayStation exclusive, but with the studio now fully in control of the IP, future multiplatform releases could be possible.
“With the addition of Death Stranding (Director’s Cut) now being delivered to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Luna, we will continue to expand the Death Stranding IP in various forms of entertainment and connect with even more players from around the world,” the studio says in the announcement.
Besides these Microsoft-owned platforms, Death Stranding (Director’s Cut) is also available on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
