Limited time Deal: Trade-in and get up to $700 instant credit to buy a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone

Last month, Samsung announced the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones, Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds, and other accessories. If you are planning to buy a new Galaxy S21 series smartphone, Samsung.com has a limited time promotion. You can now trade-in your old smartphone and get up to $700 instant enhanced credit. For example, you can get up to $550 for an iPhone XS or a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. In addition to the instant trade-in discount, Samsung is also offering a $100 instant credit which can be used to purchase Samsung accessories including the new Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds.

You can order the new Galaxy S21 series using the links below.

Your trade-in device must meet the following eligibility requirements:

a) Your device must power on, hold a charge, and not power off unexpectedly; b) Your device must have a functioning display with no black spots or pixilation of any kind; c) Your device must have no breaks, cracks, or other defects that go beyond normal wear and tear, including but not limited to: • Multiple scratches, dents, or dings;

• Water damage; or;

• Corroded charging port, SIM, or battery terminal contacts.

Find the deal here at Samsung.com.