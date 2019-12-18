Deal: Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 10th gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 now available for $1,499

Razer Blade Stealth 13, the world’s first gaming Ultrabook, is now available at a $300 discount from Microsoft Store. The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by Intel’s new 10th generation Core i7-1065G7 processor, 512GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. And it comes with a thin 15mm chassis weighing just 1.3 kg. When it comes to display, Razer Blade Stealth 13 features a Full-HD display with a matte finish and Intel Lower Power Display Technology (LPDT) to improve battery life.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 also comes with USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6 for great connectivity. Customizable single-zone Razer Chroma RGB keyboard, a Windows Hello IR camera and a large glass trackpad with Windows Precision Drivers make it a great gaming Ultrabook.

You can get the deal here on Microsoft Store for $1499.