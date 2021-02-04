If you are looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift idea, you can now pick up a great deal on the Poppy Red Surface Pro 7 which is now on sale for a whole $460 off.

BestBuy is offering the device, which features the Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD and Poppy Red Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for only $899.98.

In addition to improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 comes with a USB-C port for improved connectivity and Fast Charging support.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

Wireless : Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds

All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal here at BestBuy here.

via the WC