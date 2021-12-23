Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

Surface Laptop 4 features:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6.

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available

Find the deal here at Amazon.