Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 new

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

Surface Laptop 4 features:

  • Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.
  • Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.
  • Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.
  • Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6.
  • Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.
  • Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available

Find the deal here at Amazon.

