Doorbuster Deal: Microsoft Surface Headphones now available for just $81.5

Woot now has an unbelievable deal on the 1st gen Microsoft Surface Headphones. You can now get Microsoft Surface Headphones for just $95.99 ($254 off the usual $349.99 list price) from Woot. You can find the deal here. If you order it from Woot app, you can get an additional 15% discount. The final effective price of Surface Headphones would be just $81.5.

Surface Headphones features:

Hear crisp, clear audio. Omnisonic Audio wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more

Lightweight, breathable, and a comfortable size you can wear for a full day of travel or at the office. Noise cancellation Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation

Your built-in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more. Compatibility Windows 10, iOS, Android, MacOS

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off, USB cord length 1.5 meter, Audio cable length 1.2 meter. Sound pressure level output – Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 1Vrms via cable connector with power on). Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 0dBFS over Bluetooth connection)

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on ear dial. Or turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones. Frequency response:20 20 kHz

Last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Headphones 2 with improved sound quality and battery life. You can order it here from Amazon for $240.