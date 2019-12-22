Deal: Lenovo Yoga C940 convertible with 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD for $999

In September, Lenovo announced the new Yoga C940 convertible device. BestBuy is now selling this device at a $300 discount. For $999, you can get a Lenovo Yoga C940 with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Thanks to full HD display, you can enjoy around 8 hours of real life battery life on this device.
Highlights of Lenovo Yoga C940:
- All-metal chassis and clever built-in features, like TrueBlock Privacy shutter, Windows Hello biometric authentication, and garaged pen with silo charging and Windows Ink.
- Lenovo’s exclusive Q-Control. Through Q-Control, you can enable AI-enhanced Intelligent Cooling Mode for improved battery life.
- Improved battery life of up to 17.5 hours in FHD.
- The 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor dynamically upscales video content on Windows Media Player to Super Resolution for a crisper image on an optional 4K HDR display.
- Wi-Fi 6 support
- Dolby Vision enabled display
- Redesigned Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Speaker System
- Lockscreen Alexa support
- Available in Iron Grey or Mica
Find the deal here on BestBuy.
