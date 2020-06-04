Deal Alert: Save Big on Samsung internal and portable SSD Drives

As part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day promotion, you can now save big on Samsung internal and portable SSD drives. For example, you can save a massive $180 discount on the Samsung T5 portable SSD 2TB model. Similarly, you can get a $80 discount on the 1TB model. Find some of the deals below.
- Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM) – $149
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E500B/AM) – $79.99
- Samsung (MU-PA1T0B/AM) T5 Portable SSD – 1TB – $169
- Samsung T5 Portable SSD – 2TB – USB 3.1 External SSD (MU-PA2T0B/AM) – $299
- Samsung 970 PRO SSD 1TB – M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7P1T0BW) – $319
- Samsung 860 EVO SSD 1TB – M.2 SATA Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-N6E1T0BW) – $153.99
Find the deals on Samsung SSD drives here.
