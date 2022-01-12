Deal Alert: Buy the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone and get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card for free

Early this month, Samsung launched the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone for $699. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in the US from today for $699. When you order this device from Amazon US, you can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card for free.

The S21 FE 5G comes with the iconic, fan-favorite Contour-Cut frame that seamlessly integrates with S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look. And it is available in 4 color options — Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite. The main highlight of this device is its display. The 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode and Eye Comfort Shield with AI based blue light control will deliver great viewing experience.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

SMOOTH SCROLLING: The 120Hz display delivers a super smooth scroll, with optimized refresh rate, and a fast touch response gives seamless visuals in both work and play

REAL DISPLAY VISION: The high quality display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight

PRO-GRADE CAMERA: The powerful pro grade camera delivers high quality photos and videos, with a Rear Camera that boasts 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide-angle cameras and an 8MP Telephoto Camera; It also features a Front Camera that includes a 32MP Selfie Camera

30X SPACE ZOOM: 30x SpaceZoom combines a 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 30x digital zoom for high resolution close ups, while the EngageZoom Lock reduces shakiness the further your zoom in

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE: The power-efficient processor chip offers reliability and performance that boosts every experience, from graphic-heavy gaming to multitasking.

ALL DAY INTELLIGENT POWER: The 4500mAh intelligent battery outlasts the day, even on 5G, while Super Fast Charging can charge 50% in 30 minutes.

