Deal Alert: Get $200 discount on new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20

You can now get $200 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra smartphone from Microsoft Store and Amazon US. After the discount, Note20 costs just $799 while the Note20 Ultra costs $1099. You can take advantage of the offer using the below links:

Galaxy Note20 features:

  • S Pen & Samsung Notes: Pen precision meets PC power with S Pen & Samsung Notes; So responsive, it feels like you’re using a real pen; Jot notes, sketch ideas, then convert into Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, save and sync across all your Galaxy devices
  • Intelligent Battery & Super Fast Charge: Adaptive power that meets your needs with an all-day intelligent battery that learns from how you work and play to optimize battery life; Plus, Super Fast Charging boosts your battery in just minutes
  • Display & Gaming: The best Galaxy mobile gaming and display experience yet; With a breathtaking screen refresh rate, adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Galaxy 5G support & advanced processor, you get a smooth gaming experience with virtually no lag
  • HyperFast Processor: Multitask with Samsung’s fastest Note processor yet; Hyperfast process speeds transform your gaming and bingeing with less interruption; Catch every idea, knockout work, score big and share all your moments without slowing down
  • Point to share: With point to share technology, you can share information directly with other compatible Samsung devices; Simply select the pictures, videos or documents you want to share, then point your Note20 at your friend’s device and tap Share
  • Expandable Memory: Store all your hi-res photos and videos with expandable memory; Generous storage out of the box that can expand to fit your needs as work and life happen; Expandable up to 1TB with microSD card (sold separately)
  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

In addition to the $200 discount, Microsoft offers the following for Note20 and Note20 Ultra customers:

  • 3 free months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Get 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12
  • Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note20 phone and a select Samsung product and redeem 25% of your purchase through Samsung.com.

