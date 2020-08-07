Deal Alert: Get the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G for FREE when you trade-in

You can now get up to $1000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 smartphone when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line on AT&T. Here’s how the deal works:

Youâ€™ll need to:

Purchase eligible device on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee (waived for online orders).

Activate a new line or upgrade an existing line of service on an eligible AT&T unlimited wireless plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts for new customers).

Trade-in an eligible Smartphone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $60 within 30 days of activation.

Then youâ€™ll get:

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G for free after up to $1000 in bill credits

Up to $1000 in bill credits on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

$1000 credits start within 3 bills after trade-in is completed and will be applied over 30 months

EligibleÂ Trade-inÂ Smartphones:Â

Apple: Â iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Â iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Samsung: Â Galaxy A50, A8+, Note8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E

Â Galaxy A50, A8+, Note8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E Google: Â Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL

Â Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL LG: Â G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ

Â G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ Motorola: Â Z4

Â Z4 Other:Â RED Hydrogen One, Razer 2, OnePlus 5

You can take advantage of these deals using the below link:

If you prefer an unlocked device, you can buy it using the below links: