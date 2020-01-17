Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds now available for just $99

Samsung’s successor to the Samsung IconX and answer to the Apple Airpods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, are now $30 off at Amazon.

The headphones feature longer battery life (up to 6 hours), a slightly sleeker design (30% smaller), Bluetooth 5.0, and 8 GB of storage, and are now packed in a case which can wirelessly charge from your Samsung Galaxy S10 or any Qi charger. It can charge up to 1.7 hours of usage from only 15 minutes of charge.

The headphones are tuned by AKG and offer even better sound than its predecessor. Enhanced Ambient Sound allows you to hear your surroundings clearly even while the buds are in your ears, so you can remain aware of your environment at the same time as you take a phone call or listen to your favourite tunes. The Adaptive Dual Microphone uses one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each earbud, so you can deliver your voice clearly in both loud and quiet environments.

The Galaxy Buds integrate with Bixby on the latest Galaxy mobile devices, so you can activate your intelligent assistant quickly without ever picking up your phone. Simply use your voice to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of your earbuds.

The buds are available in Black and White colors.

After discount, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds for just $99. Find the deal here on Amazon.