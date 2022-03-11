Samsung is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to televisions. The brand offers incredible features that set its TV models apart from others. One of them is the Samsung QN85A, an 85-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV that comes with a big surprise: a $500 discount on Best Buy.

The Samsung NeoSlim Design of QN85A features beautiful lines and a gradually curved back panel, allowing the TV to complement any room.

Besides the big display with a wide viewing angle and its slim bezel maximizing the screen space, Samsung QN85A boasts the Quantum Matrix Technology that allows ultra-fine light control. Through this exclusive Mini LED-designed technology, the brightness and dimness of areas can be more accurate. Plus, the 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot helps color stay precise regardless of the brightness.

The next-gen Neo Quantum Processor 4K delivers true 4K clarity in all pictures and uses advanced AI-based deep-learning analysis to optimize the viewing experience.

Vivid color and deep contrast are possible with Samsung QN85A’s Quantum HDR 24x. It can produce crisp details to light through HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping that can flawlessly shift the color and contrast scene by scene.

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ minimizes blur, enhances motion clarity, and catches all the fast-moving action. Its benefits can be witnessed when watching action-packed movies and sports or when playing your games.

Samsung QN85A si also tailored for gamers. It has 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratios, Game Bar, and an on-screen menu that lets you make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, input lag check, FPS, HDR, wireless headset settings, and more.

The Object Tracking Sound technology helps dedicated up-firing speakers track the movements on the screen and interpret sounds in 3D.

Samsung QN85A features an anti-reflection screen surface to minimize distractions from sun and light. This gives you the freedom to install the TV even in bright rooms!

Adaptive Picture technology helps the Samsung QN85A determine the perfect brightness and contrast based on where and what you watch.

Watching a reality TV show, an interview, or news? Real-time noise intelligence “Active Voice Amplifier” detects disturbances and enhances the on-screen voices to deliver each bit of dialogue, loud and clear.

If you want to view something from your phone while watching something on your TV screen, Samsung QN85A will let you split the screen into multiple sections for simultaneous viewing. Even more, you can simply tap the TV with your phone to allow mirroring within seconds.

The Samsung TV Plus provides thousands of hours of subscription-free TV, movies, sports with 150 channels and growing. Meanwhile, a simple on-screen Universal Guide offers you tailored recommendations for exploring new content.