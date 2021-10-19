OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably this year’s one of the best flagship Android smartphones, and for a limited period of time, you buy the smartphone at a discounted price. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G(12GB+256GB) smartphone is now selling at a price point of $800, down from $1,069.00.

However, the discount is available only on Morning Mist and Pine Green color variants of the 9 Pro. And if this is what you want to get, you should make the purchase right now to avail the discount. You can buy OnePlus 9 Pro 5G(256GB) at a discounted price here from Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display that has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM. It has a quad-camera setup, consisting 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 50 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth). For selfies, you get a 16 MP (wide) sensor. Other camera features include Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

