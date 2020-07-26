Deal Alert: Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 is now available for just $13.99

If you are looking for an affordable wireless mouse, check out this new deal on Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 from Amazon US. This mouse is now available for just $13.99. Thanks to BlueTrack Technology, this mouse great tracking on virtually any surface. Thanks to its ambidextrous design and cross-hatched rubber side grips, this mouse offers comfort and durability anywhere it’s used.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 features:

One AA battery provides more than 10 months of battery life, recommend Polaroid AA batteries for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

Microsoft BlueTrack Technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface.

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection with up to 15-foot range.

Find the deal here at Amazon US.