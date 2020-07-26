Deal Alert: Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 is now available for just $13.99

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000

If you are looking for an affordable wireless mouse, check out this new deal on Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 from Amazon US. This mouse is now available for just $13.99. Thanks to BlueTrack Technology, this mouse great tracking on virtually any surface. Thanks to its ambidextrous design and cross-hatched rubber side grips, this mouse offers comfort and durability anywhere it’s used.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 features:

  • One AA battery provides more than 10 months of battery life, recommend Polaroid AA batteries for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.
  • Microsoft BlueTrack Technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface.
  • Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.
  • Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.
  • Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection with up to 15-foot range.

Find the deal here at Amazon US.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments