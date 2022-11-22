Early Black Friday Deal: save $250 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Black Friday is only a couple of days away, but before that, discounts have started pouring in on several products at Amazon. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro is now selling at a price of $250 cheaper than the usual price as part of the Early Black Friday sales on Amazon.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is usually priced at $799 on the official store, but you can now buy it at $549.99 if you make the purchase from the mobile app. The discount is available on the 8GB/128GB variant, however. Below are the key specifications of the company’s flagship phone to help you understand more about it.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features 6.7 inches LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0 and RAW shooting mode.

All these powerful pieces of hardware are packed into the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which can be yours at $699. You can buy the smartphone here from Amazon.