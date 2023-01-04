Deal Alert: Amazon offering massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the only foldable phone that has global availability. But if you are in the United States, you can now buy the foldable device at a heavily discounted price, which is much lower than its launch price. Amazon is now offering a massive $400 discount on the product.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphone is now available at $1,519.99, which is $400 less than the $1,919.99. The Foldable device is S Pen Compatible, and you do not have to buy it separately. In other words, you get the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the S Pen at $1,599.99. While the device is still expensive, Amazon is giving you a great opportunity to buy it at a discounted price.

As for the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold4, it features a 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and HD+ sub display. The foldable handset has cover and selfie cameras present on the secondary and main displays, respectively. A fingerprint sensor is on the edge of the device. The display measures 7.6 inches, and the foldable device is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. Its rear camera setup includes 50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP. It also has a 10 MP cover camera and a 4 MP under-display camera. You can learn more about Samsung’s newest flagship foldable phone here.

It is worth pointing out that the $400 discount is available only on the 12GB/512GB and 12GB/256GB unlocked variants. The foldable Z Fold4 is available only in three color options, including Phantom Black, Beige, and Green. The deal is available on all three color variants. You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold4 and save $400 on the purchase right here from Amazon.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy Z Fold4 now to save $400? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.