Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is arguably the best looking 2-in-1 device you can buy right now. Apart from the good looks, the Surface Pro X is incredibly portable. It is also the first Surface to have an ARM-based custom SQ1 chipset that delivers great battery life with Always Connected experience.

Microsoft Surface Pro X is now available at a discounted price on Microsoft Store and Amazon US. After the discount, the 16GB/256GB of Surface Pro X will cost you just $1,399.78. The 16GB/512GB version of Surface Pro X will cost you just $1599, down from $1799 — that’s a straight $200 discount if you do the math.

Despite being the thinnest Surface, it offers great performance and visual experience through it’s virtually edge-to-edge 13” touchscreen. You can make Surface Pro X a full laptop with Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen.

Highlights of Surface Pro X:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is our thinnest Surface yet at just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13 inch screen, Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

Find the Surface Pro X deal here on Amazon and Microsoft here.