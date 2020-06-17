Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch down to $899 with $300 discount

by Pradeep

 

Surface Laptop 3

You can now get a Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and AMD Radeon Vega 9 for just $899 (was $1199). The Surface Laptop 3 has more power, Fast Charging, greater multitasking performance and all-day battery.

Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:

  • Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.
  • Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.
  • With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.
  • With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.
  • The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.
  • Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

Find the deal here at BestBuy.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments