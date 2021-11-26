Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD now available for $399

As part of the Black Friday sale, Amazon US is now selling Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $399 (was $549). Find the deal here at Amazon US.
Surface Go 2 highlights:
- Starting at just 1.2 pounds (not including Type Cover), with new 10.5” touchscreen.
- Battery life up to 10 hours. Perfect for browsing, shopping, emails, and homework
- Tablet portability, performance and laptop versatility with adjustable Kickstand and Signature Type Cover.
- Stay connected with included USB-C port and headphone jack. Full HD front- and rear-facing cameras let you make crisp, clear calls to friends and family, or take and share great photos.
- Hi-res touchscreen is perfect for browsing, playing, and binge watching.
You can find the deal here at Amazon US.
