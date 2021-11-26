Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD now available for $399

As part of the Black Friday sale, Amazon US is now selling Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $399 (was $549). Find the deal here at Amazon US.

Surface Go 2 highlights:

Starting at just 1.2 pounds (not including Type Cover), with new 10.5” touchscreen.

Battery life up to 10 hours. Perfect for browsing, shopping, emails, and homework

Tablet portability, performance and laptop versatility with adjustable Kickstand and Signature Type Cover.

Stay connected with included USB-C port and headphone jack. Full HD front- and rear-facing cameras let you make crisp, clear calls to friends and family, or take and share great photos.

Hi-res touchscreen is perfect for browsing, playing, and binge watching.

