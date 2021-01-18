Microsoft Store now has can’t miss deals on Surface devices

You can now get some great deals on select Surface devices from Microsoft Store US. If you need help choosing the right Surface device, you can book a personal shopping appointment with a Microsoft Store associate. You can find some of the available deals below.
- Save up to $300 on select Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $150 on the new Surface Laptop Go
- Up to $360 off Surface Pro 7 plus Type Cover Bundle
- Save $200 on select Surface Book 3
- Save up to $65 on Surface Go 2
- Save up to $537 on the Surface Pro X Business Bundle
You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
