Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop with Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $769

If you are looking for a thin and light laptop that offers impressive performance at an affordable price point, check out this latest deal on Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7. You can now get Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop with Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $769. Find the deal here at Lenovo.

With thin bezels, the 14-inch display offers great clarity, color, and detail, with a FHD resolution screen and 300 nits of brightness. The front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System uses surround and height virtualizer technologies to create three-dimensional audio. Lenovo claims that the IdeaPad Slim 7 will run all day—for up to 14 hours. The Rapid Charge Pro tech will get you back to 80% battery capacity within an hour.

The IdeaPad Slim 7’s 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processing enables smart, intuitive computing that adapts to your needs. Attention sensors register your absence when you step away, and instantly recognize your face the moment you return, for seamless login. Intelligent Cooling mode extends battery life for long days unplugged.

You can find the deal here at Lenovo.com.