Instant cameras from Polaroid have found tough competition in Kodak Printomatic. It is lightweight and user-friendly, and it can shoot photos decently. Yet, for the price, nothing can beat it, especially now with over 50% discount it is offering at Walmart.

Those looking for an affordable instant camera will see one of the best deals in Kodak Printomatic. Aside from being an affordable option for such a camera, it satisfies all the requirements and expectations. It prints pictures without using ink, which means zero mess in producing that gorgeous shot even when you need it instantly.

Kodak Printomatic uses the Kodak Zink photo paper, which has remarkable properties. Instead of ink, the paper uses heat to activate its color crystals that will form vibrant images and details for your shots. And to make the photo scrapbook-ready, the Zink photo paper has an adhesive back that can be easily pealed. The printed picture, on the other hand, comes tear and water resistant.

The design of Kodak Printomatic is meant to give users a comfortable experience wherever they bring the camera. Its body has a smooth and thin profile, allowing it to fit into your packets and save space in your bag. It also comes with a neck strap, so you can be more comfortable when using it outdoors. Further, the camera sports a smooth texture and a modern-looking style, with options for different colors like yellow, pink, sky blue, gray, and black.

Using the Kodak Printomatic is intuitive for all kinds of users. It only has a limited set of controls: a power button, a shutter release, and a switch for Color and Black and White modes. Meanwhile, the flash gets activated using the sensor of the camera. The optical viewfinder gives you a clear view of your subject, and it will work like a regular point-and-shoot unit. It shoots photos using its 5MP sensor and a wide-angle f/2 lens, then prints them with decent quality.

The battery is not swappable, but it can last up to 25 prints on each charge. And if you run out of Zink photo paper, Kodak Printomatic can still work and save the photos digitally, thanks to its support for microSD cards up to 256 GB. It also ensures that the printed copies of the pictures will have their individual digital copies, in case you need to enhance them in the future.

For more details about the discounted price of the Kodak Printomatic instant camera, click here.