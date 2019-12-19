Apple’s Powerbeats Pro with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, are on sale for $199.95- down from $249.95, making it a saving of 20%, or $50.

The headphones offer up to 12 hours of listening time. Voice-assistant capability is available on a variety of compatible devices too.

The speech-detecting accelerometer and two beam-forming microphones per ear make for superior sound quality. Auto Play/Pause sensors know when the earbuds are in your ear, jump-starting your workouts as soon as you’re ready to go. Each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don’t need your phone to adjust your music.

The headphones include voice-assistant capability on a variety of compatible devices. They also feature the same H1 chipset as Airpods, and also touchless “Hey Siri” support.

Here’s the description as listed on Amazon:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Powerbeats Pro in Black availability begins in May. Ivory, Moss and Navy will be available this summer. Color availability is subject to change

The headphones are available in the following colours: Black, Ivory, Moss and Navy.

You can order them here.

Source: BGR