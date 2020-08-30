HP is starting its annual Labor Day sale early, which means you do not have to wait till the 7th to get great deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, printers and more.

Highlights include $240 off the HP LAPTOP – 15T with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 12 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage, all for only $549.99, or $200 off the HP OMEN 30L DESKTOP GT13-0280Z with Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 Ti , 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage, or only $999.

All purchases come with free shipping and easy returns.

