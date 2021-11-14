Deal Alert: HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM available for just $599

HP Pavilion Aero 13 is one of the lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram. The Pavilion Aero 13 laptop features a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. You can now get HP Pavilion Aero 13 with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $599 from HP.com.

Highlights of HP Pavilion Aero 13:

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio and 2.5k resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.

The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified, and is part of HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy.

You can find the deal here at HP.com.