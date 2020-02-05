For a limited time, you can grab an Xbox One X 1TB Console and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle for only $349, $150 off the usual asking price.

The bundle includes: Xbox One X 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: fallen order Deluxe Edition, 1-month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass for console, and 1-month of EA Access.

Xbox One X console highlights:

Xbox One X unleashes 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, making games perform better than they ever have. Maximize game performance with the speed of 12GB GDDR5 graphics memory, and see every frame with 326 GB/sec memory bandwidth.

Lose yourself in worlds built for true 4K gaming, where action comes to life with 2160p frame buffers. Enjoy brilliant graphic details in light and reflections with HDR and Wide Color Gamut. Experience premiere audio with 3D spatial sound, and stream and record game clips in 4K at screaming-fast 60FPS.

Watch Blu-ray movies in stunning 4K Ultra HD and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more.3 Whether you’re playing, watching, or streaming, Xbox One X delivers brilliant graphics with HDR technology. Plus, games on Xbox One X look great even on a 1080p screen.

Find the deal here on Amazon.