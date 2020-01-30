Deal Alert: Get the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Pro Type Cover for just $649

by Surur

 

If case you missed the Black Friday deals on the latest Surface Pro 7 device, check out this new deal from Best Buy. You can now get a Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle for just $649 ($310 discount). This bundle includes a Surface Pro 7 device with 12.3-inch touch display, Intel Core i3processor and 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The Core i5/8GB version adds only $150, and is still more than $200 off.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds
  • All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal BestBuy here.

Via DigitalTrends

