Deal Alert: Get Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $25

It looks like Walmart is clearing out its first generation Google Home Mini stock. Google Home Mini generally costs $25 after discount, but with this new deal, you can get a 2-pack Google Home Mini for just $25. This offer is only available in Walmart physical retail stores. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant so you can ask it questions or tell it to do things. Just start with “Hey Google” to get answers from Google. This Google Home will help you control your smart home or entertain the family.

Google Home Mini features:



Gives you the functionality of Google in your home

Ask it questions or tell it to do things to tackle your everyday tasks, enjoy music and entertainment

Google Mini charcoal customizes to you by recognizing your voice

Can work on its own or you can have several around the house

You can check for the availability of this deal at your nearest Walmart store here.