Deal Alert: exciting discount on OnePlus 10T is back!

With OnePlus 11 China launch happening this month and the global launch in February, Amazon is offering exciting discounts on last year’s OnePlus 10T phones. The e-commerce giant is once again selling the 10T at a discounted price, giving users another opportunity to buy it at a lower-than-usual price from its platform.

Last September, the OnePlus 10T was up for sale on Amazon with a $100 discount. Users were able to buy it for $649.99 from the Amazon US website and apps. While the deal was available for a limited time, the e-commerce giant is giving users another opportunity to buy it at the same price point it was being sold in September 2022. Amazon is once again selling the OnePlus 10T at $649.99, which is $100 off its usual price tag of $749.99.

As for the specifications of the OnePlus 10T, it features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, which has a centrally placed notch to accommodate the selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor is also present under it. The handset measures 6.7-inches and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 16-megapixel selfies camera. You can learn more about the OnePlus’ newest budget flagship phone here.

It is worth pointing out that the $100 discount is available only on the 16GB/256GB unlocked variant. The handset is available only in Moonstone Black. You can buy the OnePlus 10T and save $100 on the purchase right here from Amazon.

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus 10T now to save $100? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.