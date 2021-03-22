Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra available for just $899, also get $250 Samsung Credit along with the purchase

You can now get a flat $300 discount (using GALAXY100 coupon code) on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. After the discount, the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $899. In addition to the $300 discount, you can also get $250 Samsung Credit which can be used towards Samsung accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Pro Grade Camera: Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi lens camera

Sharp 8K Video: Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video that gives your movies that cinema-style quality

Multiple Ways to Record: Create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic professional-style effects

100x Zoom: Get amazing clarity with a dual lens combo of 3x and 10x optical zoom, or go even further with our revolutionary 100x Space Zoom

Highest Smartphone Resolution: Crystal clear 108MP allows you to pinch, crop and zoom in on your photos to see tiny, unexpected details, while lightning-fast Laser Focus keeps your focal point clear

All Day Intelligent Battery: Intuitively manages your cellphone’s usage to conserve energy, so you can go all day without charging (based on average battery life under typical usage conditions)

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G; More sharing, more gaming, more experiences and never miss a beat

Find the deal here at Samsung.