As part of the 4th of July celebration, you can now score a Dell Inspiron 14 5000 -with AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 512 GB NVME, 16 GB RAM only $685.99.

The powerful laptop also has a 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LED-Backlit Touch Display and 42 Whr battery.

See the device put through its paces below:

The laptop normally retails for $1009.09, but can be picked up from Slickdeals for a whole $323 off.

Grab the deal from Slickdeals here.