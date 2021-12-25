Deal Alert: Beats Studio Buds now available for just $99

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds is now available for just $99.95 (was $149.95) from Amazon US. Studio Buds will be incredibly comfortable for all-day use, thanks to its lightweight (5.1g per earbud) design and ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle featuring a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise and you can easily switch to Transparency mode with a long press of the ‘b’ button when you need to hear the world around you. The dual beam forming microphones can filter out wind and obstruct external noise for improved superior experience.

Beats Studio Buds:

Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound

Control your sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

Three soft eartip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimal acoustic seal

Up to 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphones

IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant wireless earbuds

Beats wireless headphones and earphones are compatible with Apple and Android devices

What’s in the Box – Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, charging case, eartips with three size options, USB-C to USB-C charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty card (USB-C power adapter sold separately)

Find the deal here at Amazon.