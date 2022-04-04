If you are looking for a reliable pair of headsets in the market, the brand Beats can set the right standard for you. And now, it offers a discounted price on its Solo Pro model on Walmart that can save you up to $179, so you might want to take a look at it. It looks relatively simple and straightforward, but it is armed with all the powerful techs of Beats that put it on top of the field.

The on-ear Beats Solo Pro is a pair of wireless headphones that turns on and off via a folding mechanism that activates the power while also ensuring it won’t consume too much space in your bag when you store it. It has an ergonomic design that helps it to comfortably embrace the shape of your head and ears in the best way possible during long hours of music listening, and the brushed metal side arms can be adjusted effortlessly. Complimenting it is the 22 hours battery life of the set, allowing it to be a handy music accessory from morning till evening.

Beats Solo Pro has two listening modes to help you hear sounds appropriately: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency modes. The Transparency mode allows you to be aware of your surroundings by filtering in more environmental and ambient noise while maintaining the quality of the sound. Meanwhile, the ANC will give you a complete sound immersion as you listen to your favorite music by effectively blocking external noises. This mode also utilizes real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range in the music.

Toggling between the modes mentioned is easy, thanks to the dedicated button that will allow you to perform actions right away. Other controls are seamlessly integrated into the ear cups for easy access to enable you to take calls, skip songs, and control volume directly. And if you wish to turn off the two modes mentioned, you’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life in extended power mode, which can help it last for days! Even more, the 10-minute Fast Fuel charging can give it additional 3 hours of power, so you can take it for spontaneous trips on the road.

The audio it produces isn’t the only thing to marvel about it. It can also process your voice during calls with excellent clarity using the speech-detecting accelerometer and dual-beam forming microphones that focus on the wearer’s voice and filter out external noise.

Connecting the Beats Solo Pro to your device is easy and fast with the help of the Class 1 Bluetooth technology. It helps the headphones reach an extended range and fewer dropouts. Thanks to its robust connection capability, Solo Pro can establish a connection with devices right after unfolding the cups.

