Deal Alert: ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop with full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD available for just $399

If you are looking for an entry-level laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal from Walmart. You can now get the ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop for just $399 from Walmart. This laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD and Windows 10 Home OS.
Highlights of ASUS VivoBook 14:
- 14″ Full HD NanoEdge display with 84% screen-to-body ratio
- Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (2M Cache, up to 3.7 GHz)
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Ergonomic Backlit Keyboard
- Fingerprint Sensor
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- USB 3.1 Type-A
- USB 2.0
- Gig+ WiFi 6
Find the deal here at Walmart.
Comments