Deal Alert: ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop with full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD available for just $399

by Pradeep

 

ASUS VivoBook 14

If you are looking for an entry-level laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal from Walmart. You can now get the ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop for just $399 from Walmart. This laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD and Windows 10 Home OS.

Highlights of ASUS VivoBook 14:

  • 14″ Full HD NanoEdge display with 84% screen-to-body ratio
  • Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (2M Cache, up to 3.7 GHz)
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Ergonomic Backlit Keyboard
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • USB 3.1 Type-C
  • USB 3.1 Type-A
  • USB 2.0
  • Gig+ WiFi 6

Find the deal here at Walmart.

