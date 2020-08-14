eero is a popular mesh home WiFi system that blankets any home in reliable and secure WiFi. With its easy-to-use app, users can set up the whole system in under 10 minutes, share their network, program parental controls, and run speed tests on demand. The service was purchased by Amazon in February 2019, which should help reassure potential buyers of the relatively expensive system that the company will stick around for the long term.

The service has only continued to improve over the last year, and today Amazon is offering a great deal on the 3 device pack which is enough to easily blanket the average home in reliable and stable WIFI.

To sweeten the deal even Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Dot, with the bundle being described as:

This bundle includes an Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) and an Echo Dot. With Alexa, you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important.

Whole-home coverage – An eero 3-pack is a WiFi system that replaces your router and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.

Works with your internet service provider – Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup in less than 10 minutes and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Don’t let WiFi slow you down – Get the most from your WiFi by streaming, gaming, and working from anywhere in your home.

Gets better over time – Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure.

TrueMesh technology – Eero intelligently routes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.

Easily expand your system – With cross-compatible hardware, you can add eero products as your needs change.

The bundle is only $199, a full $100 of the usual $249 price.

Grab the amazing deal from Amazon here.